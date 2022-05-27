PM Modi to inaugurate India’s ‘biggest drone festival’ in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday will inaugurate the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, touted as the country’s “biggest drone festival” at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

PM Modi tweeted, “This forum brings together key stakeholders including StartUps with the aim of increasing India’s presence in the sector. I’d urge all those interested in tech and innovation to watch the programme.”

According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi is set to interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

The two-day festival, which kickstarts at 10 am Friday, will bring together over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups, the press release said.

With over 70 exhibitors displaying various use cases of drones, product launches, panel discussions, and flying demonstrations, the festival will also include a display of a Made-in-India Drone Taxi prototype. Drone pilot certificates will also be awarded virtually at the festival, the PMO said.