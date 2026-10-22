Netanyahu dials Modi, invites him for Israel’s Independence Day

Isreal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country’s Independence Day celebrations. After dialling Modi, Netanyahu wrote on X, “I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light the torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel’s Independence Day.

Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together. He also commended the strong and decades-old ties between us.”

Acknowledging the call, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.