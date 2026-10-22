Netanyahu dials Modi, invites him for Israel’s Independence Day

Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together, Netanyahu said.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 07:02 PM IST
Netanyahu calls Modi, discusses West Asia crisis, India-Israel tiesPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephonic conversation (Source: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI File Photo)
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Isreal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country’s Independence Day celebrations. After dialling Modi, Netanyahu wrote on X, “I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light the torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel’s Independence Day.

Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together. He also commended the strong and decades-old ties between us.”

Acknowledging the call, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

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The two leaders welcomed the sustained momentum in India-Israel relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.”

Modi had made his second visit to Israel in February this year and the duo discussed about India-Israel partnership. The February visit was months after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza following two years of war.

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Modi had conveyed his support for the Gaza Peace Plan and the two leaders had called for closer cooperation between the two countries on IMEC and I2U2 initiatives.

Modi’s 2017 trip was the first ever visit by an Indian PM to Israel. He had not visited the West Bank during that visit, but had visited Ramallah in a separate visit in February 2018 when he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

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