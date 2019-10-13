‘Was lost in conversation with the sea’: PM Modi pens poem after Mamallapuram visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday shared on Twitter a poem penned by him during his stay in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram.

“Yesterday, I was lost in conversation with the sea during a morning walk on Mahabalipuram beach,” Modi said in a tweet written in Hindi.

“This conversation carries the world of my feelings. I am sharing the feeling with you in the form of a poem,” he added. In the eight-stanza-long poem signed by the Prime Minister, he describes the ocean’s relationship with the sun, the waves, and its pain.

कल महाबलीपुरम में सवेरे तट पर टहलते-टहलते सागर से संवाद करने में खो गया। ये संवाद मेरा भाव-विश्व है। इस संवाद भाव को शब्दबद्ध करके आपसे साझा कर रहा हूं- pic.twitter.com/JKjCAcClws — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

Modi was in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram (also known as Mahabalipuram) for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Saturday, PM Modi had released a three-minute video of him plogging at the beach. In the video, he was seen collecting plastic waste as he walked barefoot on the sandy shore.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes…Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” he tweeted.

Plogging means picking up trash such as used plastic bottles while jogging or running.