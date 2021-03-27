In Bangladesh, PM Modi visits centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh’s southwestern Satkhira district on Saturday.

“Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali…I prayed to her to free the human race from Covid-19,” the Prime Minister told news agency ANI after visiting the temple. “I prayed for the happiness and welfare of humankind.”

#WATCH “Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali…I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID19,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/Jxz8v425xQ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

PM Modi also announced that the Indian government would soon work towards building a “multipurpose community hall” for all devotees to use both for religious events as well as to take shelter during natural disasters, such as cyclones, in the area.

The Prime Minister embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh Friday, his first foreign diplomatic visit since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in India last year. He is set to hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, and will also participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the nation, and Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman’s 100th birth anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi in Bangladesh | Read latest news and updates

PM Modi also visited the ‘Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ in Tungipara earlier today. He was joined by Sheikh Hasina.

While addressing the National Day event in Dhaka yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said both India and Bangladesh should remain united and vigilant to counter the terrorism in the region. “We must remember that we have similar opportunities in the fields of trade and commerce, but at the same time, we’ve similar threats like terrorism. The ideas and powers behind such types of inhumane acts are still active. We must remain vigilant and united to counter them,” Modi said.