scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Latest news

In Bangladesh, PM Modi visits centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple

"Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali...I prayed to her to free the human race from Covid-19,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told ANI after visiting the temple. “I prayed for the happiness and welfare of humankind.”

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 27, 2021 11:47:57 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh’s southwestern Satkhira district on Saturday. 

“Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali…I prayed to her to free the human race from Covid-19,” the Prime Minister told news agency ANI after visiting the temple. “I prayed for the happiness and welfare of humankind.” 

PM Modi also announced that the Indian government would soon work towards building a “multipurpose community hall” for all devotees to use both for religious events as well as to take shelter during natural disasters, such as cyclones, in the area. 

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Prime Minister embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh Friday, his first foreign diplomatic visit since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in India last year. He is set to hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, and will also participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the nation, and Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman’s 100th birth anniversary. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
PM Narendra Modi in Bangladesh |liveRead latest news and updates

PM Modi also visited the ‘Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ in Tungipara earlier today. He was joined by Sheikh Hasina.  

While addressing the National Day event in Dhaka yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said both India and Bangladesh should remain united and vigilant to counter the terrorism in the region. “We must remember that we have similar opportunities in the fields of trade and commerce, but at the same time, we’ve similar threats like terrorism. The ideas and powers behind such types of inhumane acts are still active. We must remain vigilant and united to counter them,” Modi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x