PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Monday in order to “improve access to healthcare”.

Sharing the information on Twitter, PM Modi said the mission will open avenues towards innovation in the healthcare sector. “Tomorrow, 27th September is an important day for India’s healthcare sector. At 11 AM, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched. This Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Tomorrow, 27th September is an important day for India’s healthcare sector. At 11 AM, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched. This Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector. https://t.co/MkumY17Ko1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

The launch at 11 am via video conferencing will be followed by his address on the occasion, which coincides with National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating the third-year anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The Centre said just like the role Unified Payments Interface played in revolutionising payments, this Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, and “citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities”.

In a notification by the Press Information Bureau, the Government of India said: “Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. The Mission will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.”

The pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission announced by Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 last year will as of now be implemented in six Union Territories.

The key components of the Mission include a health ID for every citizen that will also be used as their health account “to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application”; a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. This will ensure ease of doing business for hospitals, doctors and other healthcare service providers.

According to the PIB statement, “Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox, created as a part of the Mission, will act as a framework for technology and product testing that will help organizations, including private players, intending to be a part of National Digital Health Ecosystem become a Health Information Provider or Health Information User or efficiently link with building blocks of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.”