PM briefed on work, says people must desire to visit Ayodhya once in lifetime

Describing Ayodhya as a city “etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that “coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime”.

The Prime Minister reviewed the development plan for Ayodhya at a meeting where Uttar Pradesh government officials made a presentation. It was attended, among others, by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

In a statement after the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said “Ayodhya’s development is being envisaged as a Spiritual Centre, Global Tourism Hub and a sustainable Smart City”.

The Prime Minister was informed about the infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya, including development of the airport, expansion of the railway station, bus station, roads and highways.

According to the PMO statement, an upcoming greenfield township was discussed – it includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for ashrams, maths, hotels and bhavans of various states. A tourist facilitation centre and a museum will also be built.

“Special attention is being devoted to development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats. Cruise operations on the Saryu river will also be made a regular feature. The city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and people on foot. Traffic management will also be done in a modern manner using Smart City infrastructure,” the statement said.

It quoted the Prime Minister saying “Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations. Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime”.

“The human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims,” he said.

“It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways,” he said, adding that “the way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth”.