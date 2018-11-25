Congress ‘scares’ SC judges with impeachment to delay Ayodhya hearing, claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday accused the Congress of scaring Supreme Court judges with the threat of impeachment whenever one of them wants to hear the Ayodhya case.

Advertising

“Jab Ayodhya ka case chal raha tha, Congress ke neta, Rajya Sabha ke sadasya kehte hain ki 2019 tak case mat chalao kyunki 2019 mein chunaav hai. Desh ke nyayatantra ko is prakaar se rajneeti mein ghaseetna uchit hai kya? (When Ram temple case was being heard, Congress leader and a Rajya Sabha member said don’t hear it till 2019 as the country will go to polls in the year. Is it fair to drag country’s judiciary into politics like this?),” the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Modi, without naming Congress MP Kapil Sibal, said the Congress delays the Ram temple hearing by using scare tactics. “Jab SC ka koi judge Ayodhya jaise gambheer samvedansheel maslo mein, desh ko nyaya dilane ki disha mein sabko sunna chahte hain to Congress ke Rajya Sabha ke vakeel SC ke nyaayamurtiyo ke khilaf impeachment la kar ke unko darate dhamkate hain (Whenever any SC judge wants to hear in the Ram temple case, the Congress’ Rajya Sabha lawyer used the threat of impeachment to “scare” judges),” he added.

“This is a dangerous game. Congress has no faith in the judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on the grounds of their numbers in the Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this ‘kala karnama‘ happen in the temple of democracy. I would also like to tell judges that do not be afraid and keep going on the path of justice,” Modi said.

Advertising

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of indulging in caste politics and said the party has touched a “new low” and forgotten all courtesies. He also said Congress did not remember B R Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna.

Earlier, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had fronted the Congress-led opposition move to impeach then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had claimed that notice for impeachment motion against the CJI was moved to thwart an early verdict in the Ayodhya case. However, the Congress had refuted the BJP’s claims.

Two Congress MPs had moved the Supreme Court challenging Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s April 23 decision to reject the impeachment notice against Misra. The MPs later withdrew their petition following sharp exchanges with a five-judge bench which did not answer their query on who constituted the bench to hear their matter.

Appearing for the two lawmakers, Kapil Sibal had sought details of the administrative order directing a five-judge Constitution bench be set up to hear the matter. When the bench refused his request, Sibal said his clients wish to withdraw the plea. It was “dismissed as withdrawn” by the Supreme Court.