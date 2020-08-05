‘Wait of centuries has ended’: PM Modi’s top quotes at Ram temple event in Ayodhya 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya (Source: Narendra Modi/YouTube screengrab) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya (Source: Narendra Modi/YouTube screengrab)

After performing the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the wait of centuries has ended and that India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya. Beginning his speech with ‘Jai Siya Ram’, the Prime Minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for ‘Ram Lalla’, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years. He said that the construction of the Ram temple is an instrument to unite the country.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s address 👇

“India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, wait of centuries ends today.”

“Grand temple will be built for Ram Lalla who lived in a temporary tent for years.”

“Many people made sacrifices for Ram temple, I pay respect to all of them.”

“Ram temple construction in Ayodhya will lift the entire region’s economy.”

“Despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, he still lives in our heart and is the basis of our culture.”

“Ram temple construction is the instrument to unite the country.”

“Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram’s governance.”

“Ram is everywhere, Ram belongs to all.”

“Ram temple symbolises India’s rich heritage, will be an inspiration to the entire humanity.”

“We have to join stones for construction of Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood.”

“Whenever humanity followed Lord Ram, development took place; we have to take care of everyone’s sentiments.”

