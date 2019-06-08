Modi in Maldives Live Updates: PM to be conferred top award, sign key defence projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be conferred with the Maldives’ highest honour “Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” during his first bilateral visit to the island nation in the second term. Modi, along with President Ibrahim Solih, will jointly inaugurate two key projects – the Coastal Surveillance Radar System and the Composite Training Centre of the Maldives National Defence Forces – with an eye on China’s pro-active moves in the Indian Ocean region.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale described the two as “important projects”, valued at about Rs 180 crore, which will be remotely inaugurated by the two leaders. This is part of weaning away Maldives from Beijing, as China has made deep inroads into the Maldivian establishment during the Abdulla Yameen regime. The Prime Minister had visited the Maldives in November last year to attend President Solih’s swearing-in ceremony. The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. However, ties were back on track under Solih’s presidency.

Besides this, Modi will travel to Sri Lanka later in the day where he will review the progress on a key trilateral MoU which India, Japan and Sri Lanka have signed – the development of the East Container Terminal in Colombo, located just about 3 km away from the China-supported “port city”, which is being built on reclaimed land.