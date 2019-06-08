Modi in Maldives Live Updates: PM to be conferred top award, sign key defence projects
PM Modi, along with President Ibrahim Solih, will jointly inaugurate two key projects – the Coastal Surveillance Radar System and the Composite Training Centre of the Maldives National Defence Forces – with an eye on China's pro-active moves in the Indian Ocean region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be conferred with the Maldives’ highest honour “Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” during his first bilateral visit to the island nation in the second term. Modi, along with President Ibrahim Solih, will jointly inaugurate two key projects – the Coastal Surveillance Radar System and the Composite Training Centre of the Maldives National Defence Forces – with an eye on China’s pro-active moves in the Indian Ocean region.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale described the two as “important projects”, valued at about Rs 180 crore, which will be remotely inaugurated by the two leaders. This is part of weaning away Maldives from Beijing, as China has made deep inroads into the Maldivian establishment during the Abdulla Yameen regime. The Prime Minister had visited the Maldives in November last year to attend President Solih’s swearing-in ceremony. The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year. However, ties were back on track under Solih’s presidency.
Besides this, Modi will travel to Sri Lanka later in the day where he will review the progress on a key trilateral MoU which India, Japan and Sri Lanka have signed – the development of the East Container Terminal in Colombo, located just about 3 km away from the China-supported “port city”, which is being built on reclaimed land.
Maldives to confer country's highest honour on PM Modi
During his visit to the Maldives, PM Modi will be conferred with the island nation's highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen", Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid announced today. Taking to Twitter, Shahid said, "President Ibrahim Solih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E. Narendra Modi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' during PM's visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham."
PM Modi embarks on two-day visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today set off for his two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. This is the Prime Minister's first bilateral visit to the island nation in the second term. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.
Neighbourhood First, always.
Ahead of his first visits since winning a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on “maritime neighbours” and said the visit will strengthen close ties with both countries. This is the most clear indication of the importance attached to the visit, in the backdrop of Beijing’s moves in the neighbourhood.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, when asked, however said, “I don’t think we should see our cooperation with any country in our region as necessarily having some ulterior motive or being directed against another country or being part of some grand strategy. I think our objective is that infrastructure development in our region benefits our economy and the economy of that country.” “We recognise that we have limited capabilities, within those capabilities we are making all efforts bilaterally but when major foreign investors like Japan are also willing to join project which are of our national interest, we have no objection in doing it with them. This is a model I can say you will see not just in Sri Lanka but in the coming days in a couple of other neighbouring countries as well.”
Before the visits, Modi said: “I am confident that my visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka will further strengthen our close and cordial ties with our maritime neighbours, in line with our ‘Neighbourhood-First Policy’.”
