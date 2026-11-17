A long-term Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India maritime cooperation plan including seafarers’ security, a joint cyber forensics training programme, cooperation on mining and critical minerals, and a free e-visa for tourists from ASEAN countries — these are among the key proposals mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ASEAN-India leaders’ summit in Manila on Tuesday.

ASEAN consists of 11 member states: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

PM Modi, who addressed the leaders at the ASEAN-India summit, said, “Over the past few years, our ‘Act East Policy’ has imparted new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has evolved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital technology, defence, and space.”

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In the coming years, he said the ‘ASEAN Community Vision 2045’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ (Developed India 2047) can play a pivotal role in realising shared aspirations.

Strengthening India-ASEAN engagement

“Over the past 12 years, we have given new momentum to our partnership. Now, together, we must chart a new course for the future of our region. India’s commitment to ASEAN’s unity and centrality within this partnership is—and will remain—unwavering,” Modi said, expressing confidence that the meeting will elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights and contribute to the creation of a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Flagging the recent conflicts in the world, he said, “In recent years, the world has navigated a series of crises. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability. In this context, this year’s theme—‘Navigating Our Future, Together’—holds special significance.”

“Together, India and ASEAN represent nearly a quarter of the global population. It is, therefore, essential to ensure that our future is shaped by cooperation rather than competition. We possess both the capability and the resolve; together, we can transform this region into a beacon of peace and stability,” he said.

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According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi suggested several proposals to strengthen India-ASEAN engagements.

Long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan on enhancing connectivity, scientific research, disaster management, Coast Guard cooperation, maritime domain awareness and Seafarers’ security

Joint Cyber Forensics Training Program for capacity building in the region

ASEAN-India Nuclear Energy Technical Exchanges

ASEAN India Space Hackathon

ASEAN-India cooperation on mining and critical minerals

ASEAN-India Youth Connect through Youth Summit, Young Parliamentarian Exchanges and Start-up Hackathon

Enhancing scholarships for ASEAN countries at Nalanda University

ASEAN-India Creative Partnership Pavilion at the WAVES 2027

Free e-visa for tourists from ASEAN countries.

People-to-people ties

Stating that this is his 13th dialogue with ASEAN leaders in this format, he said, “Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 ‘Quick Impact Projects,’ and provided more than 10,000 skill-building scholarships. The direct flights between India and nine ASEAN nations, along with growing tourism, are further testament to our close proximity.”

He also said this is his third visit to ASEAN nations this year, underscoring the special importance India places on ASEAN. “We believe that India’s development and the prosperity of the ASEAN region are deeply intertwined,” he said.

Modi participated in the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit in Manila at the invitation of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines. He congratulated President Marcos on his successful chairship of ASEAN under the theme ‘Navigating Our Future, Together’ and on his support as Country Coordinator for India.

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The leaders adopted the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation in Disaster Management.