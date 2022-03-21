PM Modi inspects 29 antiquities repatriated from Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inspected as many as 29 antiquities that have been repatriated to India from Australia, including those on the themes of Lord Shiva and his disciples, Lord Vishnu and the Jain tradition.

This comes on the day the Prime Minister is set to hold a virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. Australia is likely to announce initiatives worth about Rs 1,500 crore in areas including education, clean tech, critical minerals, space, foreign trade, skills, innovation, and defence exchanges.

#WATCH | PM Modi inspects the 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India by Australia. The antiquities range in 6 broad categories as per themes – Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects. pic.twitter.com/uQiKdlCdtX — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

According to news agency PTI, the artefacts come from different time periods, with the earliest dating back to the 9-10 century CE. They are broadly divided into six categories, including themes such as ‘Shiva and his disciples’, ‘Worshipping Shakti’, ‘Lord Vishnu and his forms’, the Jain tradition, and other portraits and decorative objects.

The sculptures and paintings are made from materials such as sandstone, marble, bronze, brass and paper. The origins of the antiquities are spread across India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

