scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 02, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Data firm puts PM Narendra Modi’s net approval at high of 55%

The approximate sample size of the survey in India was 2,126 with a margin of error of 2.2 per cent, according to its website.

By: PTI | New Delhi | January 2, 2021 12:33:32 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

A data firm tracking the approval ratings of world leaders has put the net approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high of 55 per cent.

Morning Consult, which carries out surveys and research globally, said in its latest survey that over 75 per cent people approve of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, making his net approval rating at 55.

The similar figure for German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 24 per cent while it is in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve it.

The approximate sample size of the survey in India was 2,126 with a margin of error of 2.2 per cent, according to its website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement