PM Modi reaches out to Jagan Mohan Reddy, says Centre will continue to work for Andhra

Reaching out to Andhra Pradesh’s newly elected Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Central government would continue to work for the state even as he remained mum on the special status tag.

“I want to give my best wishes to Jaganmohan Reddy, he too will take Andhra Pradesh forward, I want to assure that Indian govt will always be there for the people of Andhra,” Modi said.

On Sunday evening, PM Modi arrived in the temple town of Tirupati to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara, atop the sacred Tirumala Hills. Modi, who arrived here from Colombo, was received by Andhra Governor ESL Narasimhan, Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and others at the Tirupati airport.

After offering prayers at the Tirupati temple, Modi addressed a public meeting organized by the Andhra Pradesh BJP at Renigunta. “We will fully extend all co-operation from the Centre for the development of the state,” the PM assured.

The PM’s statement comes two weeks after Reddy met him in New Delhi to discuss the issue of special category status to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

“We (BJP) are in politics not just to contest elections but also to serve the people,” Modi said during his address. Taking a veiled dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Modi said some people were still not over the impact of election results. “For us, elections are over and it is now time to serve the 130 crore people of this country”.

PM Modi also said the states and the Centre should work together and create a New India. “Given the huge mandate we got, some people think expectations and aspirations (on the government) have increased. They also wonder what can Modi do. We should see it as a great opportunity. I see it as a guarantee for a brighter India,” PM Modi said.