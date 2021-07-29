Narendra Modi, Amit Shah may join Vijay Rupani govt’s 5-year celebration

As Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government is planning to celebrate completion of its five years in office between August 1 and 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to join the celebration virtually on any one of the nine days.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that CM Rupani has invited Modi and Shah to take part in the celebration. “And as per the current planning of the programmes, they (Modi and Shah) will spare time on any one day of the nine days to join the celebration virtually and to congratulate the people of Gujarat,” Patel said.

A senior official said that both Modi and Shah are likely to attend the celebration on two separate days during the nine days. And Modi is likely to attend the celebration on August 3 during which he may virtually preside over a function to disburse benefits of free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to poor people.

Vijay Rupani had taken over the reins of Gujarat as CM on August 7 in 2016 while replacing the then CM Anandiben Patel. Nitin Patel was named as his deputy in the government then.

To mark completion of its five years in office, the government has already declared celebration between August 1 and 9. CM Rupani’s birthday also falls during the celebration on August 2.

During these nine days, various people-oriented works will be intensified while expanding the scope of various flagship schemes of the government.

The celebratory programmes will be based on theme of welfare of various segments of the society and governance like education, women’s empowerment, farmers’ welfare, tribals’ welfare, employment, urban development.

Just nearly one year before the state Assembly elections, Gujarat government is likely to reach out to various sections of the society through the celebration.