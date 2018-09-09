‘Ajay Bharat, Atal Bhajpa’ is PM’s new slogan for 2019 elections, Amit Shah says BJP will rule for next 50 years

PM Modi said that those who do not see eye-to-eye and those who do not have any ideological similarity are willing to come together just to defeat us. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) PM Modi said that those who do not see eye-to-eye and those who do not have any ideological similarity are willing to come together just to defeat us. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Setting the tone for the Lok Sabha elections next year and upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a new term, ‘Ajey Bharat, Atal Bhajpa’ in his valedictory speech at the BJP national executive meet in New Delhi on Sunday. Modi also attacked the Opposition and the idea of Mahagathbandhan besides highlighting the achievements of his government.

Describing ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal Bhajpa’, an ode to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said the phrase stood for “an India which is not to be subjugated by anyone and BJP which remains firmly committed to its principle”. On Vajpayee, Modi said that the late leader was like a sun in the sky and we will have to become ‘little stars’ to carry his ideas forward.

The prime minister also took potshots at the idea of a United Opposition or ‘Mahagathbandhan’, saying that those who do not see eye-to-eye and those who do not have any ideological similarity are willing to come together just to defeat us. He also said that no one, not even smaller parties, was ready to accept the leadership of the Congress in such an alliance.

Modi, however, said that there is a need for a capable Opposition in a democracy. But those who were a failure in government are also a failure as the Opposition, the prime minister said. He castigated the Opposition for not fighting over real issues but lies. He said that the government will counter the Opposition’s falsehood through “the great work we have done in four years”.

He also said that the party does not seek power as an instrument of sitting on the chair but to work for the people. He added that the BJP has been ruling in Gujarat for over 31 years and it has been possible because they are not hungry for power.

BJP will rule for next 50 years: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah expressed his confidence over the party’s performance in next year’s general elections, stating that it will be in power for next 50 years after its win 2019. Addressing the BJP’s national executive meet, Shah said that the assertion was not borne out of arrogance but on the basis of its performance.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard and a lot of developmental work has been done by the government which will eventually lead them to victory. Highlighting that the country has now moved towards politics of performance, Shah said the BJP never relaxed even after assuming power in 2014.

PM Modi has given Sardar Patel the respect he deserved: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the respect to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel which Congress failed to give him. Speaking on the bylines of the BJP National Executive meet on Sunday, Rupani said that Congress always placed Sardar Patel behind Jawaharlal Nehru and therefore he never received the recognition he deserved on the world stage.

“When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had announced to make the statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel which is now going to be completed. On October 31, the world’s biggest statue, ‘Statue of Unity’, will be unveiled on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel,” Rupani told reporters. The statue has been made with world-class facilities, he said.

Rupani further said that the statue is a result of PM Modi’s vision, guidance and determination to give Sardar Patel the respect he deserves for his work towards the unity of India. He said that it was Patel who made all the princely states merge with the Indian territory during partition. India’s demography would have been different today had he not done that, Rupani said.

Meanwhile, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the party is optimistic return to power with an even bigger majority. He also said that the opposition has no agenda or strategy and they only believe in ‘Modi roko abhiyan (Stop Modi)’.

“The prime minister had promised a new India and after four years the country has progressed. New India will be successful, free from poverty, terrorism, corruption by 2022,” Javadekar said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd