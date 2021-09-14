In Aligarh, PM Modi praises Yogi government, says ‘UP leads the way in development campaigns’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday praised the Yogi Adityanath government and said that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in terms of development campaigns.

Modi had laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh.

Addressing the crowd, Modi said: “Uttar Pradesh is benefitting greatly from the double-engine government at the state and Centre. There was a time when UP was considered a limitation and hindrance to India’s growth, but today due to dozens of projects being done in the state, UP has totally changed its image and is today fuelling India’s growth.”

“There was a time when UP was infamous for its gunda-raj, mafia-raj and free run of gangsters, but under the Yogi government, all this has come to an absolute stop. Gangsters, mafias and gundas are kept where they belong – behind bars.” PM Modi further added.

The university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer. It is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Aligarh”s Kol tehsil.

The university will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to set up the university after the noted Jat figure is being politically seen as part of the ruling BJP”s bid to win over the community ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state early next year.