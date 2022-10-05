PM Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur, urges people to vote for BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur and appealed to residents to change their “riwaaz (custom)” and vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Sounding the poll bugle with a show of strength at a rally in Bilaspur, the Prime Minister said that on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, people in the region have been gifted development projects worth hundreds of crores. The people of Bilaspur have been given dual gifts of education and health, PM Modi said.

“In the last eight years, there is a new thought process. For the longest time, there was just one university. Even in terms of healthcare, people had to go to Chandigarh or Delhi. No other option. The double engine sarkaar has given the state new infrastructure in every step,” the Prime Minister said.

Elated to be in Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh. Speaking at launch of development works in Bilaspur. https://t.co/RwjA4KcM0Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2022

The Bilaspur AIIMS is a sign of change and will also be known as ‘green AIIMS’, the PM said. “It is a culture of our party that once we lay the foundation stone of a project, we also inaugurate. With us, there is no scope of delay or dilemma,” Modi said, slamming the Opposition for photo ops and lack of development.

Prime Minister Modi further said that beyond medical colleges, Himachal Pradesh is also expanding its base in terms of medicines and drugs. The PM said that only three states in the country have been selected for building a bulk drug park, and this includes Himachal. The state is also one of the four selected for a medical device park, he added.

“Himachal has a lot of scope for tourism. The natural beauty and clean air will attract people from across the world. People can come here and enjoy natural beauty and avail medical facilities, both at the same time,” PM Modi said.

BJP National Party President J P Nadda and Union minister Anurag Thakur were also present at the rally. Prime Minister Modi’s earlier appearance in Mandi was limited to a virtual address due to bad weather.