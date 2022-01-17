India fighting another Covid wave with full alertness while maintaining economic growth: PM Modi at WEF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is fighting the third wave of Covid-19 with full alertness while also maintaining its economic growth. Delivering a special address at World Economic Forum’s Davos agenda through video-conferencing, PM Modi said that the world has seen how India following the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ is saving crores of lives by supplying essential medicines and vaccines to many countries during the pandemic.

He said that a strong democracy like India has given the world a beautiful gift — a bouquet of hope. “In this bouquet, we Indians have unwavering trust in democracy.” Stating that India is focused on reforms in right way, Modi said it is the best time to invest in India.

Elaborating on India’s business decisions, he said: “India was once known for licence raj; Today, we’re encouraging ease of doing business, reducing govt involvement in businesses.” He said the his government is on the path to make India self-reliant where its focus is not only on making the processes easier, but also to incentivise investment and production.

“Global experts have praised India’s decisions and we will fulfil world’s expectations from us,” he added. “India’s growth period of next 25 years will be green and clean, and also sustainable and reliable. India’s policies and decision making are based not just on present needs, but also on goals of next 25 years,” PM Modi said.

Apart from Modi, the virtual event was also be addressed by a number of Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

–With inputs from PTI