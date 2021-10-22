Narendra Modi speech Highlights: Everyone taken along in India’s vaccination drive; there was no VIP culture, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the nation on completing the landmark 100-crore cumulative Covid-19 vaccination, calling it a clear answer to all those who doubted how India would handle the pandemic. He sent his good wishes for the upcoming festivals, but warned the citizens against lowering the guard against the coronavirus.

The process is a live example of India’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ policy, he said during his address to the nation at 10 am.

“It has been a truly bhagirath effort involving multiple sections of society. To get a sense of the scale, assume that each vaccination took just two minutes for a healthcare worker. At this rate, it took around 41 lakh man-days or approximately 11,000 man-years of effort to reach this landmark,” the Prime Minister wrote in an opinion column in The Indian Express.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

‘If disease does not discriminate, neither should the vaccine’

Speaking on the importance of vaccine equity, PM Modi said that if the disease does not discriminate as to who it affects, neither can the vaccination drive. He said that while nations around the world has been battling vaccine hesitancy, India’s 100-crore feat achieves special significance.

‘A triumph of science’

The prime minister also hailed the scientific and technological innovations that went behind ensuring the availability of vaccines, not just in India, but for countries around the world.

Bats for ‘Made in India’

PM Modi said that in earlier days, products used to be “made in that country or made in this country”. But now, people have understood the pride in buying products ‘Made in India.’ He said that this has come with a widespread feeling of positivity in the country. He once again asked people to buy products that are made in the country.

‘Do not let down your guard’

The prime minister, sending his best wishes to the people for the upcoming festivals, cautioned against getting complacent just because a lot of the population has been vaccinated. However strong or advanced the armour is, we cannot let down our guard until the war is won, said Modi.

He asked people to make the wearing of masks a second nature. “In the same was that we are used to wearing footwear whenever we step outside, we should also get used to using a mask,” says the prime minister.

On Indian economy

India is seeing record investment, said the prime minister, adding that the country’s economic potential is being seen in a positive light by experts in India and abroad. PM Modi said that new employment opportunities are being created for the youth.