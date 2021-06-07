Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: PM announces free vaccine for all 18+, Oppn says ‘thanks for acceding to our request’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi, Monday, June 7, 2021. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi address to nation today Live Updates: In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday announced a centralised Covid-19 vaccine policy. “Twenty-five per cent of the vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks,” Modi said.

He also announced that from June 21, all citizens above the age of 18 years will get free vaccines, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days. “Work on producing an intranasal vaccine for Covid is also happening,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s address to the nation comes on a day India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths, the lowest in 61 days. Part of it has to do with low testing on Sunday. Only 15.87 lakh samples were tested on Sunday, compared to an average of more than 20 lakh in the last week.