scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read
Live now

Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: PM announces free vaccine for all 18+, Oppn says ‘thanks for acceding to our request’

PM Modi Speech Today, PM Narendra Modi address to nation Live Updates: The Prime Minister's address to the nation comes on a day India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths, the lowest in 61 days.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2021 8:35:16 pm
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi, Monday, June 7, 2021. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi address to nation today Live Updates: In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday announced a centralised Covid-19 vaccine policy. “Twenty-five per cent of the vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks,” Modi said.

He also announced that from June 21, all citizens above the age of 18 years will get free vaccines, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days. “Work on producing an intranasal vaccine for Covid is also happening,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s address to the nation comes on a day India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths, the lowest in 61 days. Part of it has to do with low testing on Sunday. Only 15.87 lakh samples were tested on Sunday, compared to an average of more than 20 lakh in the last week.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today; new vaccine policy announced; free ration till November. Track LIVE updates of his speech below.

20:03 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Universal free Covid vaccination: Here is what PM Modi announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the government would revert to a system of centralised procurement of Covid-19 vaccines wherein it will provide free shots to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21. His announcement came as several states asked the Centre to step in after they drew a blank in global tenders to purchase vaccines. Click here to read what PM Modi announced regarding the universal free vaccination programme.

19:43 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Thank PM Modi for acceding to our request: Punjab CM

"I thank PM Narendra Modi for acceding to our request for central procurement and distribution of vaccine for all age groups," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said. "I had written twice to the PM on this issue and to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan," Singh added.

18:48 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Happy that PM Modi responded positively to our request: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan Monday said that Prime Minister Modi's declaration that Covid vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the states from 21 June is "the most appropriate response at this hour".

"I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister," Vijayan said.

18:35 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Free vaccination policy should've been implemented before: TS Singh Deo

"Free vaccination for all should have been implemented six months ago but 'Dair aaye durust aaye'. Central govt should not have made any changes in the vaccine policy earlier," Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo was quoted as saying by ANI. 

"25 per cent of vaccine doses allotted to private hospitals are a lot," he added.

(Source: ANI)
18:15 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Express gratitude towards PM for announcing universal vaccination: MP CM

'I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November,' Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

18:01 (IST)07 Jun 2021
PM's address to the nation: Free vaccination for 18+, centralised vaccine procurement and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 5 PM on Monday, regarding the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. With more and more states asking the Centre to step in, the Prime Minister announced that the Centre will now be responsible for the procurement of Covid vaccination starting from the next two weeks. The Covid vaccine will be available free of cost for all those above 18 years of age, while, those who want to pay, can also get it at private centres. The Indian Express had reported earlier today that centre was thinking about centralised procurement.

17:53 (IST)07 Jun 2021
PM Modi address to the nation: Key highlights

Here are some of the key highlights from PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21. 

* He also said that vaccine supply will be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

* The Prime Minister said that private hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose. 

* He also announced continuation of free ration scheme for over 80 cr people in country till November. "This scheme will benefit over 80 crore people in the country," he said.

(Source: PTI)
17:36 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Guidelines on the new vaccine policy soon: PM Modi

"Twenty-five per cent of the vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," Prime Minister Modi announced during his address to the nation.

17:34 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Food scheme extended till November: PM Modi 

"Today the government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali," PM Modi said.

17:33 (IST)07 Jun 2021
All citizens above the age of 18 years will get free vaccine: PM Modi

From June 21, all citizens above the age of 18 years will get free Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the Centre will bear its cost.

17:31 (IST)07 Jun 2021
PM Modi announces centralised inoculation drive, states to get vaccine for free

"Today, a decision has been taken that Centre will now also bear the responsibility of 25 per cent of the work related to vaccination with the states," PM Modi said. 

"This arrangement will be implemented in the coming 2 weeks," he added.

17:26 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Supply of vaccine is going to increase in coming days: PM Modi

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said that the supply of vaccine is going to increase in the coming days. "Today 7 companies in the country are producing different types of vaccines. Trial of three more vaccines is also going in the advanced stage," he claimed. 

Modi also said that work on producing an intranasal vaccine for Covid is also happening.

17:21 (IST)07 Jun 2021
We made two 'made in India' vaccines within a year: PM Modi

Talking about Covid vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India launched not one but two 'made in India' vaccines within a span of one year."Our country, scientists have shown that India is not behind big countries. Today when I am talking to you, more than 23 crore people have been vaccinated in the country," PM Modi said. 

(Image source: ANI)
17:12 (IST)07 Jun 2021
PM Modi talks about vaccine procurement

"Very few companies making vaccines in the world... Imagine what would have happened if India didn't have a vaccine producing company?" says PM Narendra Modi. 

17:10 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Oxygen demand increased unimaginably in April, May: PM Modi

"During the second wave, the demand for medical oxygen in the country increased unimaginably in the months of April and May.
Never in the history of India has the need for medical oxygen been felt in such quantity," Prime Minister Modi said in his address.

"To meet this demand, work was done on a war footing," he added.

17:07 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years: PM Modi

"Covid-19 is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.  

17:07 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years: PM Modi

"Covid-19 is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.  

17:05 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Many people lost their loved ones to Covid: PM Modi

"India is fighting the second wave of Covid-19. Many people lost their loved ones to Covid," Prime Minister said in his address.

17:00 (IST)07 Jun 2021
Watch: PM Modi address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the nation. 

16:45 (IST)07 Jun 2021
What PM Modi said in his last address

PM Modi last addressed the nation on April 20 in which he asked the state governments to focus more on micro-containment zones instead of a lockdown. He had also urged citizens, especially the youths, to come forward to help the needy and asked them to form small committees in their areas and create awareness about Covid protocols.

LOAD MORE

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. His last address was on April 20, in which urged the state governments to focus more on micro-containment zones instead of a lockdown. He had also urged citizens, especially the youths, to come forward to help the needy and asked them to form small committees in their areas and create awareness about Covid protocols.

With today’s numbers, the total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 2,89,09,975 while the death toll rose to 3,49,186. There are 14,01,609 active cases in the country while as many as 2,71,59,180 people have recovered from the disease. The ministry said a total of 23,27,86,482 people have been vaccinated so far.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.