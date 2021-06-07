Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: PM announces free vaccine for all 18+, Oppn says ‘thanks for acceding to our request’

PM Narendra Modi address to nation today Live Updates: In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday announced a centralised Covid-19 vaccine policy. “Twenty-five per cent of the vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks,” Modi said.
He also announced that from June 21, all citizens above the age of 18 years will get free vaccines, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days. “Work on producing an intranasal vaccine for Covid is also happening,” he said.
The Prime Minister’s address to the nation comes on a day India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths, the lowest in 61 days. Part of it has to do with low testing on Sunday. Only 15.87 lakh samples were tested on Sunday, compared to an average of more than 20 lakh in the last week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the government would revert to a system of centralised procurement of Covid-19 vaccines wherein it will provide free shots to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21. His announcement came as several states asked the Centre to step in after they drew a blank in global tenders to purchase vaccines. Click here to read what PM Modi announced regarding the universal free vaccination programme.
"I thank PM Narendra Modi for acceding to our request for central procurement and distribution of vaccine for all age groups," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said. "I had written twice to the PM on this issue and to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan," Singh added.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan Monday said that Prime Minister Modi's declaration that Covid vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the states from 21 June is "the most appropriate response at this hour".
"I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister," Vijayan said.
"Free vaccination for all should have been implemented six months ago but 'Dair aaye durust aaye'. Central govt should not have made any changes in the vaccine policy earlier," Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo was quoted as saying by ANI.
"25 per cent of vaccine doses allotted to private hospitals are a lot," he added.
'I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November,' Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 5 PM on Monday, regarding the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. With more and more states asking the Centre to step in, the Prime Minister announced that the Centre will now be responsible for the procurement of Covid vaccination starting from the next two weeks. The Covid vaccine will be available free of cost for all those above 18 years of age, while, those who want to pay, can also get it at private centres. The Indian Express had reported earlier today that centre was thinking about centralised procurement.
Here are some of the key highlights from PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21.
* He also said that vaccine supply will be increased significantly in the country in coming days.
* The Prime Minister said that private hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose.
* He also announced continuation of free ration scheme for over 80 cr people in country till November. "This scheme will benefit over 80 crore people in the country," he said.
"Twenty-five per cent of the vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," Prime Minister Modi announced during his address to the nation.
"Today the government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali," PM Modi said.
From June 21, all citizens above the age of 18 years will get free Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the Centre will bear its cost.
"Today, a decision has been taken that Centre will now also bear the responsibility of 25 per cent of the work related to vaccination with the states," PM Modi said.
"This arrangement will be implemented in the coming 2 weeks," he added.
In his address, Prime Minister Modi said that the supply of vaccine is going to increase in the coming days. "Today 7 companies in the country are producing different types of vaccines. Trial of three more vaccines is also going in the advanced stage," he claimed.
Modi also said that work on producing an intranasal vaccine for Covid is also happening.
Talking about Covid vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India launched not one but two 'made in India' vaccines within a span of one year."Our country, scientists have shown that India is not behind big countries. Today when I am talking to you, more than 23 crore people have been vaccinated in the country," PM Modi said.
"Very few companies making vaccines in the world... Imagine what would have happened if India didn't have a vaccine producing company?" says PM Narendra Modi.
"During the second wave, the demand for medical oxygen in the country increased unimaginably in the months of April and May.
Never in the history of India has the need for medical oxygen been felt in such quantity," Prime Minister Modi said in his address.
"To meet this demand, work was done on a war footing," he added.
"Covid-19 is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
"India is fighting the second wave of Covid-19. Many people lost their loved ones to Covid," Prime Minister said in his address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the nation.
PM Modi last addressed the nation on April 20 in which he asked the state governments to focus more on micro-containment zones instead of a lockdown. He had also urged citizens, especially the youths, to come forward to help the needy and asked them to form small committees in their areas and create awareness about Covid protocols.