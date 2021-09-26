PM Modi to host 81st edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday, in the 81st edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This month’s episode comes on the heels of the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the United States, where he met US President Joe Biden and other members of the Quad grouping, and addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited listeners to send in cues for what to discuss in the upcoming episode of the radio show. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov, or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”



The radio programme will be live-streamed on the BJP’s YouTube channel and social media handles from 11 AM today. It will also be broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website.

In the previous episode of the radio show, PM Modi hailed the performance of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. He said every medal that India won was extremely special and the momentum that India has gained in the field of sports cannot stop.

While paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, Modi added, “India may not have won that many medals in Olympics, but today’s youth is exploring opportunities related to sports. We cannot let this momentum stop. Let’s make this momentum permanent in all walks of life.”