PM Modi’s birthday LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley wishes good health to ‘dynamic and illustrious’ Prime Minister

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher were amongst the first public figures to wish PM Modi on his birthday. (PTI Photo/File) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher were amongst the first public figures to wish PM Modi on his birthday. (PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68 today. Born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar (Gujarat), PM Modi has been widely credited with being at the helm of the largest non-Congress government at the Centre since Independence. To mark the Prime Minister’s birthday last year, BJP celebrated the occasion as ‘Seva Diwas’ which witnessed several party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and participating in cleanliness drives across the country.

BJP’s official twitter handle tweeted that Prime Minister’s well-wishers can send their birthday wishes through the NaMo app. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher were amongst the first public figures to wish PM Modi on his birthday.

To wish PM Modi on his birthday, Amul tweeted a montage of its iconic cartoons that showcased the Prime Minister’s caricatures in different contexts.