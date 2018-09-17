Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  PM Modi's birthday LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley wishes good health to 'dynamic and illustrious' Prime Minister
PM Modi's birthday LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley wishes good health to 'dynamic and illustrious' Prime Minister

PM Narendra Modi's 68th birthday: To wish the Prime Minister on his birthday, Amul tweeted a montage of its iconic cartoons that showcased the Prime Minister's caricatures in different contexts. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2018 7:53:51 am
PM Modi birthday LIVE updates: Arun Jaitley wishes good health to 'dynamic and illustrious' Prime Minister Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher were amongst the first public figures to wish PM Modi on his birthday.  (PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68 today. Born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar (Gujarat), PM Modi has been widely credited with being at the helm of the largest non-Congress government at the Centre since Independence. To mark the Prime Minister’s birthday last year, BJP celebrated the occasion as ‘Seva Diwas’ which witnessed several party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and participating in cleanliness drives across the country.

BJP’s official twitter handle tweeted that Prime Minister’s well-wishers can send their birthday wishes through the NaMo app. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher were amongst the first public figures to wish PM Modi on his birthday.

To wish PM Modi on his birthday, Amul tweeted a montage of its iconic cartoons that showcased the Prime Minister’s caricatures in different contexts.

PM Modi's 68th birthday: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68 today, here are the LIVE UPDATES on people wishing him on his birthday.

07:53 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
BJP Tamil Nadu wishes birthday to 'world's most powerful' leader
07:47 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anupam Kher wishes 'sleepless nights' to PM Modi's critics on his birthday
07:39 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Arun Jaitley wishes good health, long life to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India. (Photo: Reuters)

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated his birthday to the inauguration of Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. Also, the BJP marked his birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' which saw scores of party workers and leaders participating in social service activities like cleanliness drives and blood donations.

