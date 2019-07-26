J P Nadda presents Modi govt’s report card, calls first 50 days ‘exemplary’

The first 50 days of the Narendra Modi-led government during its second tenure has been exemplary and several measures have been taken to improve the lives of the people, BJP working president J P Nadda said on Friday.

While presenting a 50-day report card at the party headquarters in the national capital, Nadda said the government has successfully taken decisions on issues ranging from “water to the moon”, besides chalking out ways in which the country can progress further.

He also said that it was a tradition to present a report card on completion of the first 100 days but “now we have started it at the halfway mark”. “There is a tradition that a report card is released after 100 days but PM Modi has decided to put forth the 50-day report card before the country,” he told reporters.

The BJP leader also said that the decisions taken by the government are set to yield positive results in the future. “The decision taken by the Modi government in the last 50 years is showing some positive signs for the future. The decision taken in the last 50 days is better than the one taken in the last 50 years,” he said.

While listing out various measures taken by the government, Nadda said, “The most important decision is that by 2022, 1.95 crore houses will be built with toilet, gas and drinking water facilities.”

“By 2024, every rural household will have pure drinking water connection,” he said. “At least 1.25 lakh kilometres of road will be constructed for rural connectivity,” he added.

In a crackdown against corrupt officers, the BJP leader said that 27 IRS officers have been sent on compulsory retirement. “This government won’t tolerate corruption,” he said.

He also talked about the government’s decision to give pension to small traders and scholarships to kids of paramilitary security personnel who were killed in the line of duty.