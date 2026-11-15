25 years of Modi as head of government: NITI Aayog to launch series of workshops

To mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as head of governments, NITI Aayog will launch a series of five National Workshops Tuesday.

The series will study Modi’s quarter century of public leadership so that those become part of the nation’s shared knowledge, according to a statement by NITI Aayog Saturday. It will also document the experiences of those who were part of this journey and translate them into knowledge, it said.

Narendra Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and the Prime Minister in 2014.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The five National Workshops will focus on governance themes: Leadership as Mission will be held at Bharat Mandapam on November 17, Governance as Delivery in January 2027, Development as Inclusion in April, Civilisational Identity in July, and India as a Global Force in September, according to the statement. The discussions will be streamed on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.