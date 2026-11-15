25 years of Modi as head of government: NITI Aayog to launch series of workshops

To mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as head of governments, NITI Aayog will launch a series of five National Workshops Tuesday.
The series will study Modi’s quarter century of public leadership so that those become part of the nation’s shared knowledge, according to a statement by NITI Aayog Saturday. It will also document the experiences of those who were part of this journey and translate them into knowledge, it said.
Narendra Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and the Prime Minister in 2014.
The five National Workshops will focus on governance themes: Leadership as Mission will be held at Bharat Mandapam on November 17, Governance as Delivery in January 2027, Development as Inclusion in April, Civilisational Identity in July, and India as a Global Force in September, according to the statement. The discussions will be streamed on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.
The ‘Leadership as Mission’ workshop will look at accounts from Kutch, Covid-19, Lakhpati Didi and the Space Sector, and study leadership through specific decisions and the manner in which those decisions are translated into outcomes for citizens. Four first-hand accounts from those who were directly part of the significant decisions will form the core of the day.
Rajeev Topno, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat, will speak on the reconstruction of Kutch following the 2001 earthquake. A panel discussion on ‘Leadership for Viksit Bharat’ will be moderated by B V R Subrahmanyam, former CEO, NITI Aayog. The panelists include Arvind Kumar Sharma, UP Cabinet Minister for Urban Development and Energy, Prof. Vishal Gupta, Indian IIM-Ahmedabad, Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog, and Narayani Bhatia, Joint Magistrate, Hardoi.
Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan will close the workshop and launch the Karmayogi Sankalpa on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. Through the Sankalpa, civil servants will commit to a specific change in their own leadership practice, according to the statement.
Around 900 participants are expected to attend the workshop, of whom 250 will participate directly in the deliberations. These will include 150 government officials, including secretaries and senior officials of the Centre and state governments and district collectors of Aspirational Districts.
The participants will also include 25 students of leading institutions and universities, and 50 community partners and beneficiaries of national flagship schemes. The group discussions will be guided by 25 case facilitators trained under the Amrit Gyaan Kosh initiative of the Capacity Building Commission.