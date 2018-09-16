Dabholkar murder: Two accused dismantled four pistols, dumped them, says CBI

Narendra Dabholkar. Narendra Dabholkar.

Two of the accused arrested in connection with the Nallasopara explosives and weapon seizure case last month, Sharad Kalaskar and his aide Vaibhav Raut, had dismantled four pistols and thrown it in water bodies at Kalva, Vasai and Kalyan on July 23, the CBI team probing the Narendra Dabholkar murder case told a special court in Pune on Saturday.

Kalaskar is alleged to be one of the two shooters who killed the anti-superstition activist in Pune five years ago. When Kalaskar was taken to all three sites by CBI officials, he said he had dumped the pistol in the night and did not confirm the exact spot where he had thrown them away, said CBI’s lawyer Vijaykumar Dhakane.

The agency sought an extension in Kalaskar’s police custody to probe the matter further and the court remanded him to police custody for two more days.

While Kalaskar and Vaibhav Raut were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), inputs from the ATS had led CBI to Sachin Andure, a resident of Aurangabad, who was arrested on August 18.

