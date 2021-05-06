Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Vikram Bhave

Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, founder president of Maharashtra Andhashrddha Nirmoolan Samiti during an interaction at Express Office in 2011. Express File Photo by Sandeep Daundkar.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Vikram Bhave, accused in the 2013 murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Bhave, who is currently lodged at the Yerwada Central Jail, will be released after submitting a cash bond of Rs 1 lakh.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale also said that Bhave cannot leave the jurisdiction of the trial court. He will have to visit the police station every day for a week and then twice a week for the next two months. He will have to visit the police station once every week till the end of the trial.

Bhave, who was arrested by the CBI, had filed an appeal in the HC after the special Court had rejected his bail plea. The court refused to accede to CBI’s request seeking a stay on the bail order.

According to the CBI, arrested accused Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar had allegedly opened fire at Dabholkar on August 20, 2013, when he was on a morning walk on the V R Shinde bridge near Omkareshwar temple in Pune.

The central agency had accused Bhave of helping alleged sharpshooters in conducting a recee in August 2019.