CBI recovers pistol from creek, forensic examination to ascertain Dabholkar murder link

Narendra Dabholkar, a 67-year-old anti-superstition activist, was killed in August 2013. (File Photo) Narendra Dabholkar, a 67-year-old anti-superstition activist, was killed in August 2013. (File Photo)

The CBI has recovered a pistol from a creek of the Arabian Sea near Thane following a search for weapons suspectedly dismantled and dumped by one of the accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case in July 2018, the agency has said. The weapon will be examined by forensic and ballistic experts to ascertain whether it was linked to the murder, officials said.

The CBI had made the first arrest in 2016 by apprehending Sanatan Santha member Dr Virendra Tawade, an ENT surgeon and alleged mastermind of the conspiracy. In 2018, the agency named Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar as the two shooters, who allegedly opened fire at Dabholkar on the morning of August 20 in 2013, and arrested them. In May last year, Mumbai-based Sanatan Sanstha lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave were arrested.

The CBI has said that Kalaskar, who is also an accused in the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh, had followed Punalekar’s advice and dumped four pistols, also including the one used to kill Lankesh, in the creek on July 7, 2018.

The rusted body of a country-made pistol was recovered from the creek with help of expert divers and special equipment and will be examined before a conclusion is drawn, CBI sources said. It is likely that it is one of the four firearms allegedly dismantled and disposed by Kalaskar, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

CBI officials refused to comment on the exact location, time and date of the recovery. “It has been recovered recently,” an official said.

Advocate Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, defence counsel for some of the accused in the case, said, “We have not come to know about any such recovery… That is why I will not be able to comment… But if what is being reported in media is true, we earnestly feel that the trial in the case should begin as soon as possible. The accused in the case have been in jails without any trial and have been denied their fundamental rights.”

In earlier court hearings, CBI officials said that it was Kalaskar who first opened fire and shot at Dabholkar twice. Andure pulled the trigger twice but one bullet was misfired and another hit Dabholkar.

CBI has also arrested three others — Amol Kale, Amit Digwekar and Rajesh Bangera — who are also accused in the 2017 murder of Gauri Lankesh. Kale, Digwekar and Bangera have not been chargesheeted yet.

