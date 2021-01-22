PM Modi condoles death of singer Narendra Chanchal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday offered his condolences over the demise of popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal, who passed away on Friday in Delhi.

“News of the demise of popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal Ji is extremely sad. He made a name in the world of bhajan singers with his vibrant voice,” Modi said in a tweet.

“My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning,” he added.

The 80-year-old veteran singer died at around 12 pm due to age-related issues, Sanjay Malik, who has been Narendra Chanchal’s concert organiser for the last 25 years told indianexpress.com

“His health hadn’t been well for some time now. He had been admitted to the Apollo Hospital for two months. He had fallen quite weak. He breathed his last today,” Malik said.

Chanchal was widely known for his religious songs and bhajans. Apart from performing at live events for a large part of his career, Chanchal’s songs like “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai” from Avtaar and “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” from Bobby became immensely popular. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby.