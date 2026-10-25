‘Prioritise local artisans’: PM Modi’s special appeal ahead of Diwali in Mann Ki Baat

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to prioritise products crafted by local artisans during the upcoming festive season, framing the ‘vocal for local’ campaign as a vital push toward an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Characterising the monthly broadcast as a “pilgrimage” (teerth yatra) to understand and salute people’s efforts, PM Modi highlighted grassroots innovations, global market expansion for indigenous goods, technological advancements, and key historical figures.

With major festivals like Diwali and Chhath approaching, PM Modi called for local support alongside cleanliness drives. “During the festive season, we often buy many things for our families and loved ones. This time too, do prioritise products made by local artisans when you shop; your purchases will boost their morale. As this movement gains momentum, the dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will be realised all the faster. For that, I personally urge you to prioritise and highlight products crafted by local artisans.”