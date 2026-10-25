‘Prioritise local artisans’: PM Modi’s special appeal ahead of Diwali in Mann Ki Baat

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to prioritise products crafted by local artisans during the upcoming festive season, framing the ‘vocal for local’ campaign as a vital push toward an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
Characterising the monthly broadcast as a “pilgrimage” (teerth yatra) to understand and salute people’s efforts, PM Modi highlighted grassroots innovations, global market expansion for indigenous goods, technological advancements, and key historical figures.
With major festivals like Diwali and Chhath approaching, PM Modi called for local support alongside cleanliness drives. “During the festive season, we often buy many things for our families and loved ones. This time too, do prioritise products made by local artisans when you shop; your purchases will boost their morale. As this movement gains momentum, the dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will be realised all the faster. For that, I personally urge you to prioritise and highlight products crafted by local artisans.”
Preserving heritage and globalising local goods
Highlighting sustainable agriculture and heritage preservation, the Prime Minister spotlighted Punjab’s ‘Kheti Virasat Mission’ in the Malwa region. The initiative promotes traditional, chemical-free cotton farming that yields naturally coloured cotton, eliminating the need for fabric dyes. He noted that the mission established a weaving school that transformed the lives of women previously working as domestic help and field labourers, including one who wove a shawl presented to the President.
PM Modi said that international markets are increasingly opening up to local Indian goods, citing Bihar’s Purnia makhana reaching Greece and Karnataka’s Kalaburagi arhar dal being exported to the Maldives. Additionally, sales of Khadi Gram Udyog products crossed Rs 28 crore in a single day this Gandhi Jayanti, marking a Rs 1.5 crore increase over the previous year.
He also commended innovative packaging initiatives such as Shabari Natural, which sells honey, mahua, chironji, and bamboo-based products in packaging featuring traditional tribal art, and earned Japan’s Good Design Award. He also mentioned a Karnataka startup developing eco-friendly packaging materials using bamboo and agricultural waste.
Community water regeneration, tech innovations
PM Modi lauded a community-led environmental initiative in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal region, where residents rejuvenated the drying Heval river by harvesting rainwater, recharging groundwater, and planting trees. He added that the International Year of Millets had catalysed a massive surge in the number of farmers cultivating millets.
Detailing technological integration in daily life, PM Modi said the government’s telemedicine platform, e-Sanjeevani, has completed 50 crore consultations, enabling rapid diagnosis and treatment for fevers, infections, and delivery-related complications.
Reflecting on his recent visit to Chennai and IIT Madras, he highlighted cutting-edge innovations developed by Indian youth. He named the ‘Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre’, which has created a global benchmark brain-imaging platform that generates high-resolution, digital 3D images to map and study 100 human brains in minute detail.
He praised the achievements of startups that are developing innovative solutions, including platforms for verifying gold quality to prevent purchase fraud, systems for quickly recovering funds lost to bank fraud, electric vehicles that can fly over water, fast-charging batteries for drones and electric vehicles, and AI applications for diagnosing cervical cancer and enhancing defence technology.
PM Modi also thanked organ donors, noting that organ donation saves lives and advances medical science.
Tributes to freedom fighters and pioneers
Concluding his address, PM Modi paid tribute to notable national icons whose birth anniversaries fall in late October and early November, encouraging youth to study their lives. They are Narinder Singh Kapany (October 31), a pioneer known for his work in fibre optics; Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (October 31), whose birthday is celebrated nationwide as Ekta Diwas; Maharishi Valmiki (October 26); and Bhai Parmanand Ji (November 4), a freedom fighter associated with the Arya Samaj.