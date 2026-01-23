Watch | Holding PM’s sketch up in air, kid gets Modi’s attention, and a promise

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, a child holding a sketch of the PM up in the air caught his attention.

He promptly addressed the child and told him that he would get tired with his hands up for so long. “I have been seeing a child standing for long with his hands up in the air. You will get tired,” he said.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: At a BJP rally, PM Narendra Modi tells a young boy, “I have been seeing a child standing for long with his hands up in the air. You will get tired. Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, I will write to you. I urge the SPG to… pic.twitter.com/DiAhts0TyZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

He asked the boy give the sketch to the PM after writing his postal address on the back of it and Modi will write him letter. “Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, I will write to you. I urge the SPG to bring me this child’s love.” he said.

Modi kicked off NDA’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala and launched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services in Kerala, saying that a new realisation has emerged among the people about the Centre’s efforts for the state’s development.

Speaking at the rally after the launch, Modi said the day marks a new momentum in the development of Kerala, driven by the efforts of the central government.

He underlined that the rail connectivity has been further strengthened and the launched projects will help to transform Thiruvananthapuram into a major hub in the country.

“Our cities have played a crucial role in this development. For the past 11 years, our government has made significant investments in urban infrastructure,” Modi said.