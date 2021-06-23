scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Narcotics smuggler shot dead by Border Security Force along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir

By: PTI | Jammu |
June 23, 2021 9:58:49 am
The BSF shot a narcotics smuggler and a senior officer said the value of the drugs recovered during the operation is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore in the international market. (PTI)

A narcotics smuggler was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district and 27 kg of heroin worth crores of rupees recovered from his possession on Wednesday, officials said.

A spokesperson of the Border Security Force (BSF) said the incident took place in the border outpost (BOP) Pansar area of Hiranagar sector.

BSF personnel noticed the smuggler trying to sneak into Indian territory from the other side of the border. They shot him after he ignored their warnings and tried to flee, he said.

The identity of the smuggler is being ascertained.

A senior officer said the value of the drugs recovered during the operation is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore in the international market.

The spokesperson pointed out that earlier on January 23, the BSF had detected a 150-metre underground tunnel, which was meant to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan for carrying out subversive activities, in the BOP Pansar area.

