Narco-terror module: NIA searches houses of accused at five locations in Jammu

The case was taken up by the NIA in November last year. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at five locations in Jammu district in connection with its ongoing investigations into a narco-terror module and claimed to have seized digital devices and incriminating documents having financial details and account numbers of the accused for further scrutiny and analysis.

The module, allegedly headed by one Gurpartap Singh from Punjab’s Taran Taran district, had been working to fund activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in Punjab. The lid was blown off it following the seizure of 61 kg of heroin along with two China-made pistols and a large number of cartridges by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and BSF from near the international border in the Arnia sector in September last year.

Apart from Gurpartap’s premises, the NIA also conducted searches at five places in Jammu, including the residences of five other accused – Jasraj Singh of Sai Phagala, Sham Lal of Arnia, Gurbakash Singh of Bhour Camp Satwari, Bishan Dass of Akhnoor and Ajeet Kumar of Khour. They were arrested last year on charges of hatching a criminal conspiracy to carry out anti-national and unlawful activities, and to collect funds and channelize the proceeds of drugs for furthering activities of terrorist organisations such as BKI.

Two of the accused, Bishan Dass and Ajeet Kumar, have a history of involvement in narcotics cases. They were earlier arrested in the 2005 Delhi blast case as well.

The police had initially registered an FIR at Arnia police station under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act in connection with an incident of unprovoked firing on a patrol party from Pakistan side to provide cover to the smuggling activity. Provisions of the NDPS Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were added subsequently during the investigations. The case was taken up by the NIA in November last year.

Investigations have revealed that Gurpartap, the alleged kingpin of the module, had received a consignment of heroin through his associates from Pakistan-based handlers in second week of September. The consignment was intended to fund activities of BKI in Punjab.