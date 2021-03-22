Narco-terror case: NIA files chargesheet against seven people

NIA had re-registered the case in 2020 and taken over the investigation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against seven people accused of being members of a narco-terror module.

NIA named Jajbir Singh Samra alias Jazz, Varinder Singh Chahal, Kulbir Singh, Manjit Kaur, Taranbir Singh alias Khanpuria, Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria — an operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and Harmeet Singh alias PhD (a Pakistan based self-styled chief of Khalistan Liberation Force).

The accused were charged under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act and Sections 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 19, 20 and 23 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This case was first registered at Raja Sansi police station in Amritsar (rural) on June 2, 2019 after the seizure of two hand grenades and one mobile phone from a bag recovered by Punjab Police which was thrown by two unknown motorcycle riders at Harsha Cheena bus stop in Kukkrawala when they were stopped by a police party during regular checking.

NIA had re-registered the case in 2020 and taken over the investigation. The NIA investigation had revealed that accused Jajbir Singh Samra and Varinder Singh Chahal were part of a narco-terror module involved in distributing the heroin smuggled from Pakistan in order to channelise the proceeds of drugs to various terrorist entities on the directions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harmeet Singh (Alias ‘PhD’).

The chargesheet also stated that the accused had also picked up grenades and concealed the same at a pre-decided location for carrying out terrorist acts to further the conspiracy hatched by Harmeet Singh and Kulwinderjit Singh Khanpuria.

The NIA has also stated in the chargesheet that the investigation had also revealed that accused Kulbir Singh, Manjit Kaur and Taranbir Singh Khanpuria had harboured and provided logistics support including accommodation, business visa for Kulwinderjit Singh Khanpuria in Cambodia and Malaysia when he had escaped from India.