Narco-terror case: NIA files charges against KLF operative

Further investigation against the absconding accused is underway. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a supplementary chargesheet against a person for his alleged involvement in furthering illegal activities of the outlawed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) by selling drugs smuggled from Pakistan.

The chargesheet was filed Friday before a special NIA court in Mohali under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, sections 25, 27, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) against Dharminder Singh (32).

As per the chargesheet, Dharminder, a resident of Punjab’s Moga district, used to receive heroin smuggled in from Pakistan from another accused Jajbir Singh Samra, and then distribute or sell it to local traffickers. The proceeds generated used to be deposited with Samra for further strengthening of the KLF’s activities.

Earlier, a chargesheet was filed on May 29 against 10 accused — Jajbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh alias Neeldhari, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh alias Bagga, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, Harmeet Singh PhD and Jasbir Singh alias Shera — under sections of the IPC, the UAPA and the NDPS Act in the Special NIA Court, Mohali.

The case pertains to seizure of 500 gm of heroin and drug money Rs. 1.20 lakh from Samra and two others. The case was re-registered by NIA on January 22.

The role of Harmeet Singh PhD, a Pakistan-based self-styled KLF leader (now dead), and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, has prominently emerged in running of a narco-terror network to strengthen the KLF’s terrorist activities, according to the chargesheet. A network of persons consisting of narco-traffickers, militant elements and Hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Hakimzada.

Further investigation against the absconding accused is underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd