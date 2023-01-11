Narayanpur violence aftermath: At stadium that houses ‘Christians’ who fled attacks, separated families, kids out of school

Last week, Suklu Potai, 16, left his home in Devgaon village, in Chhattisharh’s Kanker district, with his mother and three younger siblings after getting an ultimatum from the village elders. “They asked us to either give up our faith in Christianity or to leave the village. My father stayed back, but we decided to leave,” said Potai, his voice bouncing off the walls of the empty badminton court.

The 16-year-old Gond tribal is among at least 125 people, 36 of them children, who have been staying in an indoor stadium in Narayanpur since last month, having fled at least three villages in the district — Bhatpal, Kulhadgaon and Borawand — and those in nearby Kanker following rising tensions between the minority tribal community following the Christian faith and the non-Christian tribals.

Sources in the Narayanpur police said that over the last two months, at least 10 FIRs have been registered against the two groups, with seven of these against members of the majority tribal groups for allegedly attacking Christians.

On December 18, hundreds of Christian tribals protested outside the Collector’s office alleging harassment and violence by their fellow villagers and saying they had been forced to flee their homes.

Narayanpur Collector Ajeet Vasant told The Indian Express that of the 500-odd protesters, around 375 were sent back to their villages after the district administration held negotiations with the sarpanch (village head), gayta (tribal religious head) and patels (a high-profile position which in several villages is often handled by the sarpanch). However, around 31 families, including that of Potai, stayed back at the indoor stadium, too scared to return to their homes.

“We were to send these 125 people back to their villages by holding a meeting with the elders from the tribal communities, but then on January 2, violence broke out and the church was attacked. So the plan had to be postponed,” said Collector Vasant, adding that with Class 10 and 12 exams coming up, the administration is making efforts to ensure that the education of the displaced children does not suffer.

Leaders of 68 villages in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh take a pledge against violence on Monday. (Express Photo) Leaders of 68 villages in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh take a pledge against violence on Monday. (Express Photo)

According to Census 2011, Hindus are the largest religious group in Narayanpur at 92.38 per cent, with Christians only accounting for 0.43 per cent. The administration says tribals make up over 90 per cent of the district’s population.

In Narayanpur, religion and faith are part of a complex social matrix — deeply personal yet ridden with fault lines. Several families have individual members claiming to be followers of Christianity, with many identifying themselves as tribals and saying they haven’t converted. Their new-found faith often stemmed from deep personal crises such as medical emergencies, family tensions or a social boycott.

At the Narayanpur stadium, 16-year-old Potai says that he first got “attracted” to Christianity in 2014, when he went to stay with his aunt in Malingnar in the district. “My father drinks a lot and does not take care of us. I have five siblings; another died as an infant. When my mother was pregnant again, she got very sick. The sira (a tribal ‘doctor’) gave her medicines but it did not work. My aunt, who goes to a Gondi church in Malingnar, started praying to Jesus. Soon, my mother felt better and my sister was born. Like me, my mother too started believing in Christianity. My father does not believe in Christianity, but he has no issue with us believing in Jesus. He is not supporting us simply because of pressure from other villagers”.

Potai, a student of Class 9, is worried about having to skip school. Since January 1, he has been staying at the camp with his mother, two sisters aged 8 and 4 years, and a year-old brother. His two other siblings are in residential schools.

At Borawand, a village 32 km from Narayanpur city from where around 23 families have fled and are now staying at the stadium, fear and suspicion run deep following the clashes between the two tribal groups.

A village elder who finally agreed to speak on condition of anonymity said, “If those people believe in Christianity, we will not allow them to stay here. They do not believe in our rituals. For instance, according to our tribal custom, not a single ceremony — from birth to a funeral procession — can be done without the gayta but they have stopped calling the gayta. Pregnant women are not supposed to touch the tap in their homes or come near the well, but these people have started asking questions and flouting these rules. Our tribal culture is over a thousand years old. We are neither Hindu nor of any other religion. If Christianity cured their sickness, then why go to a hospital? I have no idea how they are being lured.”

On allegations that they assaulted some of their fellow villagers, forcing them to flee, he said, “We did not attack anybody except Munit Salam because he was among the first to start following Christianity. He promised us he will not spread the religion but gradually, many others started believing in Christianity.”

At the Narayanpur stadium, talking of the attack, Munit Salam, 25, said, “Trouble started when a meeting was called in November and we were asked to give up our faith. We said no and several villagers beat me up and broke my tooth. Police saved me and brought me to the camp. I have not returned to my village ever since. My wife and three-month-old daughter are staying separately for their safety.”

Salam, whose parents died by the time he turned eight, says he was in Class 8 at an Ashram school in Kondagaon district when he first went to a church. “I liked the prayers and the music in church. Some of my health issues also healed. In 2021, I met my wife through the church,” he said.

Tensions run high in Bhatpal, a village neighbouring Borawand, where an incident of a follower of Christianity being denied burial space had led to clashes.

A tribal leader, who too spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We will not allow them inside the village till they give up their faith. These people have stopped believing in our devi-devta and do not take prasad. Even our sirha are turning to Christianity which is embarrassing.”

Arun Pannalal, president of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum, said, “Rehabilitation and compensation needs to be given to the evicted villagers. Around a thousand Christians from 22 villages in Chhattisgarh have been harassed and evicted till now since last year.”