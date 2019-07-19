Narayana Murthy awarded Honorary doctorate by Royal Holloway University

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Science, (Honoris Causa), by Royal Holloway, the University of London on Friday for his contribution to the field of Computer Science and the role model he represents in India and on the global stage.

Advertising

The ceremony, which was held at the university’s campus in Egham, Surrey, was joined by students from the Department of Computer Science who received their undergraduate and postgraduate degree certificates in the field of Computer Science.

Murthy co-founded Infosys, which specialises in technology services and consulting and employs 70,000 people globally, generating $3billion in revenues.

“It is a great privilege to receive this award and I am grateful to Royal Holloway for recognising me in this way. I am honored to be joining this new generation as they graduate. They are each about to take their next steps in what I hope will be productive and positive careers. Their potential, combined with the knowledge and skills they have gained through their studies, fills me with hope and excitement for our future, and the positive difference they can make in our world,” Murthy said, peaking of his award.

Being a Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri recipient, Murthy’s achievements have been recognised around the world. In the Uk,2007,he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).