Narayan Rane’s Aadish Bungalow: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking stay on demolition order

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Union Minister Narayan Rane’s plea, seeking a stay on the Bombay High Court order to demolish the alleged unauthorised structures at his ‘Aadish Bungalow.’

The court further granted him three-month time to bring it in compliance with applicable laws, failing which the top court ordered to implement the High court’s judgement.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea of a company owned by Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane seeking direction to the BMC to consider and decide its second application for regularisation of alleged unauthorised structures at his eight-storey bungalow in Juhu.

Read also | Bombay High Court orders demolition of illegal portions at Union minister Narayan Rane’s bungalow within two weeks

A division bench of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka and Justice Kamal R Khata directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to demolish unauthorised portions within two weeks and submit a compliance report of the same within a week thereafter. The bench observed it is clear the BMC has accepted consideration of the second regularisation by ignoring principles laid down by the Supreme Court and high court and inconsistent with earlier stand.

It said allowing the BMC to consider a second application will be an “encouragement of wholesale unauthorised construction.” It also imposed a cost of Rs. 10 lakh on the firm owned by Rane and said it should be deposited with the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority within two weeks. The court refused Rane’s request to maintain the status quo for six weeks to approach the Supreme Court.

“The application for proposed retention will amount to the encouragement of large-scale violation within the city of Mumbai without any concern for the statutory provisions. We are not impressed by the petitioner’s argument about the additional FSI for regularisation. Application for retention of unauthorised construction is rejected,” it added.