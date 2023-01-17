scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

After Narayan Rane indicates recession in India, Congress asks: ‘What are PM, FM hiding?’

Union Minister Narayan Rane said India was likely to be hit with recession after June, and that the Centre was working towards handling it effectively and minimising its impact on the country.

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane and (right) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Images: Express, PTI)

The Congress Tuesday sought to know what the Prime Minister and Finance Minister were “hiding from the country”, a day after Union Minister Narayan Rane indicated that India may face a recession in the second half of the year.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Monday, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane said India was likely to be hit with recession after June, and that the Centre was working towards handling it effectively and minimising its impact on the country.

Sharing the link to The Indian Express’ article on Rane’s press meet, Congress’ general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Narayan Rane, Union Cabinet Minister of MSMEs – that have been destroyed since 2014 – forecasts recession in India after 6 months. He said this in Pune to a G20 gathering. What are the PM & FM hiding from the country?”

“There is a global recession and it is in many countries. This is what I have gathered from the discussion in the meetings of the Union government. The recession is expected to hit India after June,” Rane said after giving an inaugural speech at the two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting in Pune.

“As I am in the Cabinet, some information is available to us and whatever advice we get from PM Modiji, on that basis, we can say that there is an economic recession in big countries. It is a reality,” news agency PTI quoted the minister as saying.

“To ensure India is not impacted or to stop (the economic slowdown), which is expected to come after June… Modiji and the Centre are making efforts to ensure the people of the country are not impacted by the slowdown,” Rane added.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 13:03 IST
