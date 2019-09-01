Narada sting operation: TMC MP questioned by CBI, calls it harassment

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee was questioned by the CBI on Saturday in connection with the Narada sting operation. Sovan Chatterjee, who recently left TMC for BJP, evaded summons and sought time from the agency as he was in Delhi.

Banerjee’s voice sample was recorded.

“They have been calling all of us together after five years. It’s clear harrassment. They can get our voice samples from anywhere. We have so many speeches even in Parliament. They are already available in the public domain. Two years ago, they had called us and again they are calling us. However, I will still cooperate with them (CBI),” said Banerjee.

On August 29, the CBI issued summons to several TMC ministers and leaders in the Narada sting footage case. The agency sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s sanction for prosecution of three sitting TMC MPs – Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee – and former MP Suvendu Adhikari in the case.

The Narada sting operation purportedly showed TMC MPs accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company for extending favours to it.

The CBI registered a case in April 2017 and senior TMC leaders, including West Bengal ministers, were booked for criminal conspiracy and corruption.