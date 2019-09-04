Narada sting operation case: Madan Mitra and Saugata Roy record their voice samples

Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra and senior Parliamentarian Saugata Roy appeared before the CBI in Narada case on Tuesday, following which the officials recorded their voice samples.

Deputy Mayor Ekbal Ahmad, who was also summoned by CBI, has sought a month’s time.

“They have recorded my voice sample as per a court order. There were two witnesses in front of whom my voice was recorded,” said Roy.

As many as 10 leaders and ministers of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC have been summoned by the CBI for voice recording exercise, out of which four of them have appeared so far.

The CBI has already sought permission of the Lok Sabha Speaker to prosecute TMC MPs Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee in connection with the Narada sting operation of 2016. However, when Roy was asked about it he said, “I have no idea about that.”

In the videos recorded by journalist Matthew Samuel, several leaders, including Mukul Roy and Sovan Chatterjee, both of whom have now joined BJP, and TMC’s Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Banerjee, IPS officer SMH Mirza, were allegedly seen discussing receiving cash from a journalist, who had posed as a person with business interests in Bengal. The videos were shown on Narada TV and have come to be known as the Narada scandal.

The CBI has also summoned Sovan Chatterjee and Aparupa Poddar in November in connection with the same investigation. Trinamool leaders and state ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Subhendu Adhikary have also been summoned by the CBI for interrogation in the same case.