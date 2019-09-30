Narada case probe: Arrested IPS officer taken to Mukul Roy’s house

A day after BJP leader Mukul Roy was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Narada tapes case, the central probe agency on Sunday took arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza to the BJP leader’s residence in south Kolkata, where an alleged transaction of money between the two had taken place, for a face-to-face questioning.

According to the CBI sources, Mirza, who was arrested last Thursday, had confessed to have given money to Roy at his Elgin Road residence.

A senior CBI officer, accompanying Mirza, told reporters that they took Mirza to Roy’s apartment to reconstruct the incident.

“We videographed the face-to-face interrogation for identification and reconstruction. There are allegations and counter allegations, but investigations revealed Mirza handed over Rs 1.7 crore to Roy, part of which was collected from Narada…”