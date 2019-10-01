Narada case: Lack of video proof doesn’t give Mukul Roy clean chit, says IPS officer

Refuting BJP leader Mukul Roy’s claim that there was no video showing him accepting any money, arrested IPS officer S M H Mirza Monday stated that it doesn’t give him a clean chit. The suspended IPS officer was talking to the media in Kolkata on his way to Bankshall court, which remanded Mirza in judicial custody till October 15 in the Narada tapes case. The CBI produced him in the special court after his five-day custody with them got over on Monday.

“He is saying he was not captured taking money, but that doesn’t prove that he didn’t take money. That will only be clear during investigation. For that confrontation and reconstruction, both have been done. He said something, that doesn’t prove anything. He was himself on phone,” said Mirza.

On Sunday, the CBI took Mirza to Roy’s Elgin Road residence in Kolkata, where an alleged transaction of money had taken place in 2014, for face-to-face questioning and reconstruction of events. The CBI said Mirza had confessed handing over money to Roy, then a TMC leader. The entire procedure was videographed.

Responding to Mirza’s statement, BJP leader Roy said, “Whose money, what money and for what purpose did I take it, there should some clarity on that at least. With full responsibility and accountability, I repeat I was never a part of any exchange of money and am not into all this even today.”

He reiterated it was a conspiracy against him.