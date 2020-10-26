Naqvi says Congress formed ‘radical syndicate’ with Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI

Naqvi during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Calling it a question of “national security”, the BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of allying with “radical organisations Jamaat-e-Islami and Popular Front of India (PFI)” in poll-bound Bihar and sought to know if RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his party are also part of such “an understanding”.

“The grand old party has formed a brand-new alliance with radical organisations Jamaat-e-Islami and PFI. For power, the Congress has formed this ‘radical syndicate’ to support radicalism in the country,” Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters. “We want to ask Tejashwi Yadav whether, along with Congress, his party (RJD) has also made an understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami and other ‘radical elements’ in Bihar. These are questions of national security, not politics,” Naqvi said.

The BJP leader said the Shiv Sena, which has formed a government in Maharashtra with Congress help, will also have to answer on this issue.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in 2019, Naqvi said people were “shocked” to see that there were “more flags of Jamaat-e-Islami in his rallies” than of his own party.

In an apparent reference to the Congress leader meeting the wife of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested in UP and booked under UAPA, Naqvi said Rahul never misses a chance to meet the families of PFI members and of those arrested for involvement in “anti-national” activities. –With PTI inputs

