Naqvi demands ‘immediate action’ against Meerut SP who told protesters to ‘go to Pakistan’

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demanded “immediate action” against the Meerut SP who was caught on camera asking local residents to “go to Pakistan” during clashes against the new citizenship law. “If it is true that he made that statement in the video, then it is condemnable. Immediate action must be taken against him,” he told ANI on Saturday.

Condemning the Meerut incident, Naqvi also termed the alleged police excesses on protesters as “unacceptable”

“Violence at any level, be it by police or by a mob, it is unacceptable. It can’t be a part of a democratic country. Police should take care that those who are innocent should not suffer,” Naqvi added.

In the video clip, which was shot at Lisari Gate and went viral on social media, SP City Akhilesh N Singh was heard saying: “Kahan jaoge, is gali ko theek kar doonga (Where will you go, I will sort out this lane),” referring to four protesters police were chasing.

The officer then turns to three persons and says: “Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti baande huye hain inse keh do Pakistan chale jao…khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka… Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun (The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place… This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother).”

When contacted by The Indian Express, Singh said in his defence, “the context is that anti-social elements were making pro-Pakistan statements”. “We had come to the area to see who all were making pro-Pakistan statements. When we arrived with force, they had run away. We found out that there were 3-4 such people who wanted to create an issue. We had discussions with locals,” the SP said.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai as part of the BJP’s awareness campaign over the contentious CAA and NRC, Naqvi said that Muslims were not living in India out of “compulsion” but due to their “commitment to nationalism”.

There is no threat to the citizenship of any Indian Muslim from the CAA, NRC or any other law, he said. “Muslims from other countries could obtain citizenship under the Citizenship Act even before the amendment,” Naqvi added.

While Pakistan is “hell for minorities, India is heaven”, he said, adding that this reality was unacceptable to “divisive forces out to weaken the country”.

