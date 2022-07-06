Nano Urea is widely being accepted by farmers: Mansukh Mandaviya

Observing that Nano Urea is widely being accepted by the farmers, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that out of 390 lakh Nano Urea bottles dispatched to different parts of country, about 287 lakh bottles have been sold out between August 2021 and June 2022.

Speaking to reporters, Mandaviya also said that India will not need to import urea by 2025-end as the domestic production of conventional urea and nano liquid urea is expected to be sufficient to meet the country’s annual demand.

“Nano Urea is widely being accepted by the farmers. It is noted that approximately 390 lakh Nano Urea bottles have been dispatched to different parts of the country. Out of which 287 lakh Nano Urea have been sold out which is equivalent to approx. 13 LMT of conventional urea,” he said.

Citing field trials’ results, Mandaviya said field trials showed 8 per cent increase in crop yield with foliar application of Nano Urea.

The commercial production of Nano Urea in the country commenced on August 1, 2021. Since then, its production has increased significantly.

According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, two Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU), namely National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), have signed Non Disclosure Agreement & Memorandum of Understanding with IFFCO to transfer the technology of Nano Urea. This is aimed at increasing the indigenous production of Nano Urea.

“By 2025, through 8 urea plants we will produce 44 crore Nano Urea bottles per annum, which will be equivalent to 200 LMT of conventional urea,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the government will save foreign exchange of Rs 40,000 crore approximately per annum after replacing the conventional urea with the Nano Urea.

“With the introduction of Nano Urea, the import of urea may not be required after 2023-24,” the ministry said.