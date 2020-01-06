Nankana Sahib incident: Why Sidhu not demanding strict action against accused, asks Bitta

Pakistan PM Imran Khan with Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Pakistan PM Imran Khan with Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Two days after a mob marched outside Nankana Sahib gurdwara and reportedly pelted stones, All-India Anti-Terrorist Front chief Maninderjit Singh Bitta Sunday asked where was Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu and why has he “failed” to take up the matter with his “friend” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bitta, who was a victim of terrorist attacks allegedly done by Khalistani militants in 1992 and 1993, also asked where “Pakistan-backed Khalistanis” like Gopal Singh Chawla, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun are hiding now when the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev has been attacked.

Accusing the Pakistan government of hypocrisy, Bitta said in Ludhiana, “You cannot open Kartarpur Corridor on one side and show that you are compassionate towards Sikh community and on the other hand some goons throw stones at our holiest shrine and threaten to convert it into a mosque.”

“Where is Navjot Singh Sidhu now? If he says Imran Khan is his such good friend that he opened Kartarpur Corridor on his insistence then why is he not demanding strictest punishment for those goons now who attacked Nankana Sahib? He went all the way to meet Imran Khan then but where is he hiding now? Where are all those Pakistan-backed Khalistanis like Gopal Chawla and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who want to create separate Sikh homeland Khalistan with Pakistan’s support but now when our most revered Guru’s birthplace has been dishonored, they cannot take a stand to get culprits punished… They want Referendum 2020 but disrespect of Guru Nanak hasn’t hurt their sentiments enough to speak up against Pakistan and demand justice,” said Bitta.

On Friday, a mob led by the family of a Muslim man, who had married a Sikh teen amid allegations of forceful conversion and kidnapping of the girl, reportedly threw stones at the birthplace of Guru Nanak and threatened to convert it into a mosque.

Dismissing the protests by political parties against Pakistan as “publicity stunts”, he said, “Doing protests sitting in India are not going to yield any result.”

