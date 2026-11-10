Indian Railways commissions 15-km doubling project to boost train operations on Howrah-Visakhapatnam route

The 15.1-km-long Nandyal-Gazulapalli double-line section, part of the Guntur-Guntakal project, is expected to improve train operations on the Howrah–Visakhapatnam route by increasing rail capacity and reducing congestion.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readNov 10, 2026 06:57 PM IST
South Coast Railway has commissioned the 15.121 km double-line section between Nandyal and Gazulapalli (Image: SCoR)South Coast Railway has commissioned the 15.121 km double-line section between Nandyal and Gazulapalli (Image: SCoR)

Howrah-Visakhapatnam railway route: The Ministry of Railways has commissioned the double-line section between Nandyal and Gazulapalli, spanning 15.121 km. The section is part of the 401-km Guntur-Guntakal Doubling and Electrification Project, which was sanctioned in the financial year 2016-17 at an estimated cost of Rs 3,887 crore. However, following a revision in the estimated cost, the project’s outlay has increased to around Rs 4,306 crore. It falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior South Coast Railway (SCoR) official said the Nandyal-Gazulapalli doubling would improve regional rail connectivity and freight movement. The section is also important for ensuring smoother train operations on the Howrah-Visakhapatnam route, the official said.

The 15.121-km section has been authorised for train operations at a maximum permissible speed of 100 kmph. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) conducted the statutory inspection and granted speed authorisation on November 3, 2026, the official said.

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The official added that commissioning the section would remove a critical bottleneck on the route, increase line capacity and provide greater operational flexibility. It is also expected to improve passenger convenience and freight movement along the Guntur-Guntakal corridor.

“It connects the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh with the coastal belt, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, and the eastern rail corridors,” the official said.

The Nandyal-Gazulapalli section includes several new facilities:

  • Loop Lines and Platforms: Six new loop lines and three new high-level platforms have been built.
  • Bridges: A total of 18 bridges, including one major and 17 minor bridges, have been constructed.
  • Station Buildings: New station buildings have been built at Gazulapalli and Nandipalli.
  • Foot Over Bridge: A new foot overbridge (FOB) has been constructed to help passengers move between platforms.
  • Goods Handling: A dedicated platform for loading and unloading goods has been built at Nandipalli.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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