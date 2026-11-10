Howrah-Visakhapatnam railway route: The Ministry of Railways has commissioned the double-line section between Nandyal and Gazulapalli, spanning 15.121 km. The section is part of the 401-km Guntur-Guntakal Doubling and Electrification Project, which was sanctioned in the financial year 2016-17 at an estimated cost of Rs 3,887 crore. However, following a revision in the estimated cost, the project’s outlay has increased to around Rs 4,306 crore. It falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior South Coast Railway (SCoR) official said the Nandyal-Gazulapalli doubling would improve regional rail connectivity and freight movement. The section is also important for ensuring smoother train operations on the Howrah-Visakhapatnam route, the official said.