Two-child policy stood in the way of his becoming a sarpanch. So Maharashtra man ‘killed’ one of his twin daughters

The girl was taken on a motorcycle to Nizamsagar Canal, where she was pushed into the water. (Express Photo, enhanced with AI)

To the outside world, Pandurang Kondmangale (28) seemed like a doting father to his three children – a three-year-old boy and twin girls aged six.

A resident of Kerur village in Maharashtra’s Nanded, where he ran a barbershop called Viraat Saloon, he now stands accused of a crime few would find fathomable.

As Maharashtra recently began gearing up for its rural local body or panchayat elections – scheduled for June this year – the 28-year-old started becoming restless. He felt he, too, had it in him to become the sarpanch of his village.

But there was a catch – as per Maharashtra’s Panchayat Raj Act, people with more than two children cannot contest rural local body elections. Kondmangale decided to seek advice from the current sarpanch of the village, Ganesh Shinde. “The two were friends, and they allegedly decided to get rid of one of his children, Prachi, the elder of the twins,” Sau Chaitanya, the Nizamabad Commission of Police, told The Indian Express.