Uttarakhand on alert after avalanche at Nanda Devi glacier damages dam

A dam on the Alaknand river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was damaged after a sudden rise in water levels following an avanlanche at Nanda Devi glacier.

According to an official in Chamoli district, the Rishiganga dam, part of a power generation project, got damaged in the incident. Officials said that rescue teams have been rushed to the affected area and there are no reports of casualties yet.

Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Chamoli district of #Uttarakhand Sunday morning.Damaged a dam on Alaknanda river. Rise in water level in river. Reports of loss awaited. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/J0UoBoIJEe — Lalmani Verma (@LalmaniVerma838) February 7, 2021

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has spoken to officials of disaster management and Chamoli administration. All districts have been alerted and people have been warned not to venture near the Ganga river.

According to a SDRF official, ahead constable from Joshimath informed the control room this morning that a glacier in Raini village has broken off. He said that an avalanche had occurred at Nanda Devi glacier two days back.