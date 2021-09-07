Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father in judicial custody over remarks against Brahmins

A Raipur court Tuesday sent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father, Nand Kumar Baghel, in 15-day judicial custody for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community.

“He (Nand Kumar Baghel) has been sent in judicial custody. He will be presented before the court again on September 21. As per his instructions, I didn’t file an application for his bail today,” Nand Kumar’s lawyer Gajendra Sonkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He (Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel) has been sent to judicial custody. He will be presented before the court again on September 21. As per his instructions, I didn’t file application for his bail today: Nand Kumar’s lawyer Gajendra Sonkar in Raipur pic.twitter.com/SbwHMJ4IdM — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Earlier, an FIR was registered against the 86-year-old father of CM Baghel for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups in society. A group called Sarv Brahmin Samaj had complained that senior Baghel made derogatory statements against Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh.

The complaint against the senior Baghel said he had recently described Brahmins as foreigners, appealed for their boycott, and asked people not to let them enter villages.

Following the incident, CM Baghel in a statement said that his own views were very different from his father’s, and that “no one is above the law”.

?? ????? ?? ??? ??? ??? ???? ???? ?? ?? ?????? ???? ??? ????? ?? ??????????? ?? ??? ??? ???? ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ???? ?? ???? ?? ????????? ???????? ?? ???????? ???? ??? ????? ????? ??? ??? ?? ????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??????????? ?? ???? ?? ????? ? ???? — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) September 5, 2021

“No one is above the law, even if that person is my 86-year-old father. The Chhattisgarh government respects every religion, sect, community, and their feelings. The comment against a particular community by my father, Nand Kumar Baghel, has disturbed the communal peace. I am also saddened by his statement,” the CM had said.

“Our political views and beliefs are distinctly different. As a son, I respect him but as the chief minister I cannot excuse his mistake which has the potential to disturb the public order,” he added.

The CM’s father was charged under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear or alarm).

Nand Kumar Baghel does not belong to any political party, but is vocal in demanding the rights of OBCs. He describes himself on social media as a leader of OBCs and farmers all over the country, who has been raising his voice against the upper castes.

Speaking in Hindi to some media persons in UP, he had allegedly also referred to the caste of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Baghel has earlier apologised for statements by his father, on whose book Brahman Kumar Ravan Ko Mat Maro, the state’s previous Congress government put restrictions in 2001.